Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 505,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,354 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 52.2% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:CDE opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $741.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

