Entegris, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entegris in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

ENTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

ENTG opened at $102.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average of $115.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $1,339,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

