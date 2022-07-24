Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.86 ($2.72).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNE. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.57) to GBX 225 ($2.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 243 ($2.90) to GBX 245 ($2.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.93) to GBX 285 ($3.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.81) to GBX 260 ($3.11) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Capricorn Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

CNE opened at GBX 216 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.71. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 238.80 ($2.85). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 207.36. The company has a market cap of £680.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

