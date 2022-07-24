Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

NYSE SI opened at $86.50 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

