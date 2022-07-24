UBS Group Initiates Coverage on PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.73.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Down 0.9 %

PerkinElmer stock opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after buying an additional 1,235,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,687,835,000 after purchasing an additional 953,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after purchasing an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after purchasing an additional 349,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.