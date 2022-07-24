SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $16.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.70. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $206.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.74. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $2,097,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Biogen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Biogen by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

