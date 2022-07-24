Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $16.17 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $16.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.21. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $206.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.74. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $351.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

