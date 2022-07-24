Strix Group (LON:KETL) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KETL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.48) to GBX 300 ($3.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.30) to GBX 310 ($3.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 366 ($4.38).

Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 160.40 ($1.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £332.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,604.00. Strix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 154.21 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 390 ($4.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 214.24.

In other Strix Group news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,906.50 ($29,774.66).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

