Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 400 ($4.78) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.18) to GBX 355 ($4.24) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.56) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 383.80 ($4.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 391.80 ($4.68). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 365.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 321.88. The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,558.67.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at QinetiQ Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.37%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,666.67%.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £428,071.38 ($511,741.04).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

See Also

