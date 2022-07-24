Pendragon’s (PDG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 36 ($0.43) target price on the stock.

Pendragon Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PDG opened at GBX 21.60 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.58. Pendragon has a 1-year low of GBX 15.35 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 29 ($0.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £301.74 million and a P/E ratio of 540.00.

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

