Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($3.89) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 380 ($4.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.83) to GBX 330 ($3.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 339.50 ($4.06).
LGEN stock opened at GBX 256.70 ($3.07) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 249.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 264.28. The stock has a market cap of £15.33 billion and a PE ratio of 777.88.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
