Silk Road Medical (SILK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SILK opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,967.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,967.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,934,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

