Renasant (RNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,838,000 after buying an additional 149,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Renasant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after acquiring an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 86,588 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Renasant by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 62,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Renasant by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.