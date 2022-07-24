Redrow’s (RDW) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 710 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDW. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($11.72) to GBX 1,000 ($11.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.67) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 811 ($9.70) to GBX 784 ($9.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 837 ($10.01).

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Trading Down 0.1 %

LON RDW opened at GBX 577.50 ($6.90) on Thursday. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 462.96 ($5.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.60 ($8.89). The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 712.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 514.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 549.70.

Insider Activity at Redrow

About Redrow

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 20,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($124,327.56).

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.