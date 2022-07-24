Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMP opened at $245.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,531,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

