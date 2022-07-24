3M (MMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. 3M has set its FY 2022 guidance at $10.750-$11.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $10.75-11.25 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $134.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,692,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,040,000 after purchasing an additional 171,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 19.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

