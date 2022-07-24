Newmont (NEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Newmont to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03. Newmont has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Newmont

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 99,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.97.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.