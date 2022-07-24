Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 410 ($4.90) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 632 ($7.56) to GBX 360 ($4.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.87) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 426.88 ($5.10).

Royal Mail Price Performance

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 290.80 ($3.48) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 290.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 353.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 476.72. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 257.43 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 535.20 ($6.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

About Royal Mail

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

