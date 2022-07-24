Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.15) price target on the homebuilder’s stock.

TW has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.28) to GBX 189 ($2.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 191.13 ($2.28).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.51) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.30 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.21). The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.08.

Insider Activity at Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

In other news, insider Clodagh Moriarty purchased 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £29,779.75 ($35,600.42). In related news, insider Clodagh Moriarty acquired 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £29,779.75 ($35,600.42). Also, insider Jennie Daly acquired 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £24,735.35 ($29,570.05). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 46,771 shares of company stock worth $5,481,466.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

