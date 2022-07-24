Boston Properties (BXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Boston Properties has set its Q2 guidance at $1.84-1.86 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.40-7.50 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.85. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

