TriNet Group (TNET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.78 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Price Performance

TNET opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.24. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $1,370,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,785,872.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $183,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,218,203.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $1,370,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,785,872.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,369 shares of company stock worth $2,746,918. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TriNet Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.