Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Scotgold Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

LON SGZ opened at GBX 73 ($0.87) on Thursday. Scotgold Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 55.25 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.36. The firm has a market cap of £43.45 million and a PE ratio of -8.80.

About Scotgold Resources

(Get Rating)

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

