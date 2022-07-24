Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CEQP opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.92. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -204.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on CEQP. US Capital Advisors upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.