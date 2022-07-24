Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.15) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VTY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.74) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,207 ($14.43) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,368.14 ($16.36).

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 927.50 ($11.09) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 864.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 935.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 813.60. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 749.50 ($8.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,301.50 ($15.56).

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 9,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 899 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £84,497.01 ($101,012.56).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

