Fiserv (FISV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Fiserv has set its FY22 guidance at $6.40-6.55 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FISV stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.38.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

