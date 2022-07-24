Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 240 ($2.87) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.39) to GBX 632 ($7.56) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.44) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 320 ($3.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 426.88 ($5.10).

Royal Mail Stock Performance

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 290.80 ($3.48) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 257.43 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 535.20 ($6.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 476.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 353.92.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

About Royal Mail

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 13.30 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a yield of 3.88%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

