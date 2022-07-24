Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Enphase Energy has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enphase Energy Price Performance
ENPH stock opened at $211.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 73.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.35.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
