Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($3.83) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.39) to GBX 632 ($7.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.87) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.44) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 426.88 ($5.10).

RMG stock opened at GBX 290.80 ($3.48) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 290.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 353.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 257.43 ($3.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 535.20 ($6.40). The stock has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 476.72.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

About Royal Mail

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 13.30 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

