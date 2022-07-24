RBB Bancorp (RBB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ RBB opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $417.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.86.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at RBB Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao bought 18,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $390,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,363,071.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $222,363.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,687,459.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $512,440 and have sold 109,137 shares worth $2,258,269. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RBB Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

