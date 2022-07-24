TrueBlue (TBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.28 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $32.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TBI shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 51.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

