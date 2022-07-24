Matador Resources (MTDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.



Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $67.78.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after buying an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 57.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,625,000 after buying an additional 447,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

