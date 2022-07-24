Universal Health Services (UHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2022 guidance at $11.900-$12.900 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $110.99 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price target on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Health Services by 64.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,990,000 after buying an additional 184,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

