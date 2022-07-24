Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYIEY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Symrise from €119.00 ($120.20) to €114.00 ($115.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Symrise from €106.00 ($107.07) to €107.00 ($108.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Symrise from €135.00 ($136.36) to €130.00 ($131.31) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Symrise Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Symrise has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78.

Symrise Dividend Announcement

About Symrise

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

