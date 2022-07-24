Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives 20.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 20.38.

BLZE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Stock Down 4.2 %

BLZE stock opened at 5.00 on Tuesday. Backblaze has a twelve month low of 4.85 and a twelve month high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of 9.28.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

