Brokerages Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target at $25.13

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 8,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801 in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Signify Health had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

