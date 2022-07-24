ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives $16.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,060.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,958. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

ProPetro Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth $34,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUMP opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $916.27 million, a P/E ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 2.53. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

