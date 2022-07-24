Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9,500.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from CHF 11,500 to CHF 9,500 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $9,871.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9,590.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10,703.38. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a twelve month low of $9,150.00 and a twelve month high of $13,875.50.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

