Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target at $12.70

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 714,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 470,502 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $215,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

