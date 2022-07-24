Analysts Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Price Target at $37.29

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,250 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Yelp Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Yelp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Yelp by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,848 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,712 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YELP opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.61. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.