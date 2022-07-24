Financial Comparison: Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) vs. Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enfusion and Innovid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $111.70 million 11.48 -$158.32 million N/A N/A Innovid $90.29 million 3.75 -$11.47 million N/A N/A

Innovid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enfusion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

61.2% of Enfusion shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Innovid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enfusion and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion N/A N/A N/A Innovid N/A -7.92% -2.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enfusion and Innovid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 0 3 4 0 2.57 Innovid 0 0 4 0 3.00

Enfusion currently has a consensus target price of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 44.62%. Innovid has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 222.27%. Given Innovid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than Enfusion.

Summary

Enfusion beats Innovid on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enfusion

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. The company also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Innovid

(Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.