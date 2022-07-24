Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) versus D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Head-To-Head Review

Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, meaning that its share price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D.R. Horton has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of D.R. Horton shares are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of D.R. Horton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A D.R. Horton 17.42% 33.33% 21.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Second Street Capital and D.R. Horton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Second Street Capital and D.R. Horton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A D.R. Horton $27.77 billion 0.98 $4.18 billion $15.57 4.97

D.R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Second Street Capital and D.R. Horton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A D.R. Horton 0 3 10 1 2.86

D.R. Horton has a consensus price target of $95.14, indicating a potential upside of 22.94%. Given D.R. Horton’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe D.R. Horton is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Summary

D.R. Horton beats Second Street Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates energy related assets. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

