Analysts Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target at $66.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJW. Barclays cut their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

SJW stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.55.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $21,686,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,362,000 after purchasing an additional 122,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 6,669.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 103,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

