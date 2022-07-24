Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Limbach has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $57.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $114.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $85,727. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 0.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Limbach by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 82,102 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

