Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Boyd Gaming’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BYD. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $54.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $243,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 68.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 119,567 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,551,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

