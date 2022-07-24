National Bank Financial Comments on mdf commerce inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for mdf commerce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

mdf commerce Stock Performance

About mdf commerce

Shares of MDF stock opened at C$1.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.28. The firm has a market cap of C$71.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of C$1.57 and a 1 year high of C$10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

(Get Rating)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.