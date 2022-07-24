Great Ajax Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Great Ajax in a research report issued on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Great Ajax’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Great Ajax Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $240.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Great Ajax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Ajax

In other Great Ajax news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $19,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 137,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 334,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 46,995 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 51,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 163,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.