Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Wipro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wipro’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wipro’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion.

Wipro Stock Down 1.3 %

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.14 on Friday. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Wipro by 6.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 74,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Wipro by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.