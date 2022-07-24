Hasbro, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $81.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 62,103 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

