Wipro Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wipro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wipro’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wipro’s FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WIT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nomura downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

WIT opened at $5.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Wipro by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 74,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Wipro by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

