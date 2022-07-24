Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.71) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.12) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,647 ($19.69) to GBX 2,300 ($27.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,940 ($23.19) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,161.67 ($25.84).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,699 ($20.31) on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,181 ($26.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,635.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,739.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company has a market capitalization of £13.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,665.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

In related news, insider Wolfhart Hauser purchased 3,243 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,534 ($18.34) per share, with a total value of £49,747.62 ($59,471.15). In other Associated British Foods news, insider Wolfhart Hauser bought 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,534 ($18.34) per share, with a total value of £49,747.62 ($59,471.15). Also, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($18.65) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($41,028.09).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

